COVID-19 vaccine rollout across Tucson gaining momentum after slow start

With a slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout Arizona, Pima County officials said they are looking to take a more “aggressive” approach, which could mean opening up additional inoculation sites at places like the Tucson Convention Center, Kino Sports Complex or Rillito Racetrack.

Over 20,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated since the county launched the first phase of distribution Dec. 17. In addition, a number of residents and workers of long-term care facilities have started to receive their vaccines, including Sapphire of Tucson Nursing and Rehabilitation, which experienced a significant outbreak of the virus at the start of the pandemic.

While Pima County currently leads the state in the number of vaccinations per capita, officials say it’s not enough given the current crisis.

As of Tuesday morning, the county reported just 3% ICU bed availability and at one point had over 90 patients in local emergency rooms waiting to be admitted. Arizona had the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the world, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday.

“None of us should be happy with where we are right now. We remain persistently concerned about what’s happening in our community,” said Pima County Public Health Director Theresa Cullen. “We, as the Health Department, need to accelerate what we are doing with vaccinations and really put ourselves in overdrive.”