During this time, the victims would attempt to report these incidents to their mother, Ramona Ramirez, but she allegedly failed to alert the authorities, according to court documents.

In a desperate search for help, one of the girls told her grandmother about the abuse, who then told their parents. According to the victim, Vicente Ramirez denied wrongdoing, and their parents believed him, according to court documents.

Because the victim believed her parents had not taken appropriate action to protect her and her sister, eventually she spoke with her school principal, who then alerted local authorities, court documents stated.

A judge authorized an arrest warrant for Vicente Ramirez and his mother that was quickly served at the family's home. Vicente Ramirez, who lived with his parents, was not present when authorities arrived, court documents said.

When asked about Vicente Ramirez's whereabouts, Ramona Ramirez requested an attorney and denied having additional properties. She later confessed to authorities that she and her husband owned a rental property, but denied a consensual search, court documents stated.

Prior to the warrant being served, the house was under surveillance by officers, who saw a vehicle leave the house and arrive at the rental property. As detectives believed the mother and father were concealing Vicente Ramirez, the father's vehicle was then searched, according to court documents.

Inside the vehicle, officers found food, hygiene products and men's clothing. When officers questioned the mother and father separately, they both gave different stories of where their son was and why the father left their home, court documents stated.