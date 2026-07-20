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After a night out with friends, Austin DeWitt says he was waiting outside Empire Pizza for food when the mass shooting occurred in downtown Tucson about 2 a.m. Sunday.

"All I heard was the gunshots and then everybody got down," DeWitt said.

"I just kind of fell on the ground, and then like crawled my way to the metal table" on the patio.

While hiding under the table, he was next to someone who was shot and bleeding, he said.

"The girl next to me, she was bleeding out of her legs and screaming for someone to help."

The two friends DeWitt was with pounded on the glass window from inside Empire to get his attention.

"She was knocking on the window, and she was waving her hands. So, I went inside, but I slipped, and then that's when we ran. We officially got inside and then ran for somewhere to hide," he said.

They locked themselves inside the bathroom.

"Then a girl was pounding on the door, saying 'f---ing open the door,' and then we opened the door, and she was covered in blood."

Shortly after they opened the bathroom door, police arrived and started helping the woman.

DeWitt and his friends, who were not injured, went to the kitchen in the back to get away from the scene.

He spoke with two police officers in the kitchen.