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The yellow police tape cordoning off East Congress Street Sunday didn’t come down until the better part of the day had passed.

Most of the businesses along that stretch between South Fifth Avenue and South Stone Avenue were forced to keep their doors closed while police investigated the nearby scene of Sunday’s early morning mass shooting that left 10 people injured, including the suspect.

An employee of Iguana Cafe & Bar at 210 E. Congress said Monday that employees couldn’t get past the barriers, and neither could customers. It was the same for employees at the two-week-old Gibson Food Hall & Market around the corner at 11 S. Sixth Ave.

“I don't think any of us understood really the impact until the next morning,” said Nick Wayne Eggman, who with his business partner John Hardin owns Gibson and the HighWire Tucson bar and lounge behind the market on South Arizona Avenue. “We figured the cops will clear out, we'll open as usual.”

Eggman got a heads up to the shooting early Sunday, not long after HighWire patrons were starting to filter out just after 2 a.m. Eggman said his employees reported hearing what sounded like gunshots, but it took the blaring sirens descending on the 100 block of East Congress before anyone understood the gravity of the situation.