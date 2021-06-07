Education Notes: 12 Tucson teens name National Merit Scholars

A dozen Tucson-area students have been awarded college-sponsored National Merit scholarships.

The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

The winners are: Miles J. Reidhead of Mountain View High School; Ray Xiang of Basis Oro Valley; Logan E. Chung, Sophia L. Konrad, Carol Y. Lu, Jordan E. Rodriguez and Mila E. Tomizuka of University High; Muhammad A. Dahshan, Claire G. Kross and Maxon B. Rubin-Toles of Catalina Foothills High School; and John H. Hartman and Carter C. Hollings of Canyon del Oro High School.

The students entered the National Merit Scholarship program when they took the 2019 Preliminary SAT, which served as an initial screener. The highest-scoring students were named semifinalists. To be considered for the finalist level, the semifinalists had to submit a detailed scholarship application with information on extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions. Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record and be recommended by a high school official.

About 16,000 students advanced to finalist standing and about half of those would be named Merit Scholarship winners for 2021.