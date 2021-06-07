Education Notes: 12 Tucson teens name National Merit Scholars

A dozen Tucson-area students have been awarded college-sponsored National Merit scholarships.
The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
The winners are: Miles J. Reidhead of Mountain View High School; Ray Xiang of Basis Oro Valley; Logan E. Chung, Sophia L. Konrad, Carol Y. Lu, Jordan E. Rodriguez and Mila E. Tomizuka of University High; Muhammad A. Dahshan, Claire G. Kross and Maxon B. Rubin-Toles of Catalina Foothills High School; and John H. Hartman and Carter C. Hollings of Canyon del Oro High School.
The students entered the National Merit Scholarship program when they took the 2019 Preliminary SAT, which served as an initial screener. The highest-scoring students were named semifinalists. To be considered for the finalist level, the semifinalists had to submit a detailed scholarship application with information on extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions. Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record and be recommended by a high school official.
About 16,000 students advanced to finalist standing and about half of those would be named Merit Scholarship winners for 2021.
Additional recipients of college-sponsored awards will be announced in July.
TUSD hosting virtual job fair
Tucson Unified School District is holding a virtual hiring event June 12 for numerous positions.
To register and learn more, visit tusd1.org/Departments/Human-Resources.
Sunnyside grads get scholarships
The Tucson Cyber Lions awarded two scholarships to graduating Sunnyside High students and members of Mariachi Los Diablitos.
Luciana Verdugo and Gabriel Cardenas are each receiving $500 scholarships.
Rotary Club carries on award tradition
Casas Adobes Rotary Club awarded $42,000 in scholarships to 16 graduating seniors who were on the Rotary eighth-grade honor roll in 2017.
Each student received between $1,000 to $5,000 in scholarships. They are: Mountain View High students Lucas Molteni, Trevan Johnson and Aaron Edwards; Canyon del Oro students Addison DaDeppo and Ellie DeBerry; Ironwood Ridge students Rumur Rouille and Cassandra Fox; Flowing Wells High students Venna Heavner and Cheyanne Yanez; Salpointe students Callissa Perry and Brianna Arizmendi; Catalina Foothills High students Elisabeth Axen and Caroline Axen; Marana High’s Sevin Williams; Amphitheater High’s Patrick Quintero; and Pusch Ridge Christian Academy’s Emilia Garnand.
Casas Adobes has awarded more than $450,000 in scholarships over 31 years while also recognizing more than 4,000 eighth-grade honorees.
