Education Notes: Arizona elementary schools can enter to win a learning garden

Two Arizona elementary schools can win a learning garden through a contest put on by Bashas’ and Food City grocery stores along with Dole Packaged Foods.
Arizona residents can nominate any K-5 school in the state that’s located within a 10-mile distance of a Bashas’ or Food City grocery store for a chance to win, through Feb. 12.
The garden or garden expansion is worth $3,000 and includes lesson kits, supplies to establish a schoolyard garden, a fully equipped garden cooking cart and strategies for garden maintenance.
“Anything can be taught in the context of the garden, and hands-on learning supports students’ understanding of food and healthy eating,” said Leesa Carter, executive director of Captain Planet Foundation. “Captain Planet Foundation is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of environmental stewards and ensuring they are equipped with an understanding of the natural world in which they live.”
For more information or to apply, go to captainplanetfoundation.org/contest/bashas.
Camp Cooper seeks donations to upgrade learning center
Cooper Center for Environmental Learning, better known as Camp Cooper, is trying to raise $500,000 to make upgrades to the outdoor learning center that’s been a Tucson staple for more than 50 years. In the first big makeover since the ’70s, Camp Cooper is looking to construct an eco-friendly bathroom and shower facility, along with a solar-shaded outdoor classroom, starting construction this spring.
The center, open to all educational groups and run through a partnership between the University of Arizona College of Education and Tucson Unified School District, has already secured $275,000 for the improvements. And a local philanthropist will match the next $70,000 in donations.
To find out more about the center or to make a donation, go to coopercenter.arizona.edu.
