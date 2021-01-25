Education Notes: Arizona elementary schools can enter to win a learning garden

Two Arizona elementary schools can win a learning garden through a contest put on by Bashas’ and Food City grocery stores along with Dole Packaged Foods.

Arizona residents can nominate any K-5 school in the state that’s located within a 10-mile distance of a Bashas’ or Food City grocery store for a chance to win, through Feb. 12.

The garden or garden expansion is worth $3,000 and includes lesson kits, supplies to establish a schoolyard garden, a fully equipped garden cooking cart and strategies for garden maintenance.

“Anything can be taught in the context of the garden, and hands-on learning supports students’ understanding of food and healthy eating,” said Leesa Carter, executive director of Captain Planet Foundation. “Captain Planet Foundation is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of environmental stewards and ensuring they are equipped with an understanding of the natural world in which they live.”

For more information or to apply, go to captainplanetfoundation.org/contest/bashas.

Camp Cooper seeks donations to upgrade learning center