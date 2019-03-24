CITY Center searching for interim director
The CITY Center for Collaborative Learning, a local charter system, is searching for an interim director to serve July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020. Apply for the position online at https://citycll.org/about/executive-director-search/ by March 29 to be considered. Send your résumé and cover letter to info@cityccl.org.
12 Foothills students in state honor band
Twelve students from Catalina Foothills High School have been selected to perform in the statewide honor band from April 11-14 at Northern Arizona University. Three students, Thomas Gerald, Sean Laing and Caleb York, will perform as the first chair in their sections on tuba, euphonium and percussion, respectively.
Other CFHS students performing are: Gracie Hufford on flute, Elaine Chafee on clarinet, Layne Reiners on alto saxophone, Claire Kross on oboe, Eli Lefkowitz on bassoon, Sevren Jackson on trumpet, Andrew Liu on trombone, Hannah Seo on trombone and Phoenix Hanes on tuba.
Amphi softball senior plays for Great Britain
Diana Nisbett, an Ironwood Ridge High School senior, will play softball for Great Britain this July in the Canada Cup tournament.
Nisbett, who plays shortstop for Ironwood Ridge, has played for Great Britain’s team the last three years, according to a press release. Since her sophomore year, she has traveled around the world competing against teams from Italy, Slovakia and other nations.
Nisbett is able to compete with Great Britain because her mother, Elizabeth Nisbett, was born there.
After graduating from Ironwood Ridge, she plans to play softball and study sports medicine and physical therapy at Midland University in Nebraska.
Vail, TUSD students in Arizona Envirothon
Students from Cienega and University high schools will compete in the Arizona Envirothon this Friday and Saturday on the Mogollon Rim near Payson.
The students will first complete hands-on challenges testing their knowledge of water quality, soil, wildlife, forestry and agriculture, according to a press release.
Then, they will use that demonstrated knowledge to solve a real-world problem related to agriculture and the environment.
The winning team will go on to represent Arizona at the NCF Envirothon at North Carolina State University in Raleigh in July.
Job Corps holding youth orientation
The Fred G. Acosta Job Corps Center is hosting new student orientation on Tuesday, April 2, and Wednesday, April 3, for youth ages 16-24.
The sessions are catered to individuals who are interested in pursuing career and technical education programs.
The Job Corps provides graduates job-placement support for up to a full year after graduation in a student’s training area or the military. It also helps students enroll in Job Corps Advanced Training or college.
The sessions run from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at 901 S. Campbell Ave. For more information, call 520-792-3015.