Education notes: Tanque Verde teacher is Leader in Education

Kristen Kvaran, the director and special education teacher at Tanque Verde Community Preschool, was selected as one of the four 2021 Raytheon Leaders in Education earlier this month.

It was the first award ever to be given out to a teacher in the prekindergarten category, according to a news release submitted by the Tanque Verde Unified School District.

Kvaran has taught preschool through third grade since 2005 and ultimately helped open the Tanque Verde Community Preschool in 2019.

“Kristen has been pivotal in helping the district launch its dream of having a preschool option for the Tanque Verde community,” Superintendent Scott Hagerman said in the news release.

Sahuarita teacher presented with excellence award

The local organization Tucson Values Teachers presented the October Teacher Excellence Award to Elizabeth Flores, a 7th-grade social studies teacher at Anza Trail K-8 School in Sahuarita.

Flores is running on her 23rd year of teaching, 14 of which she has dedicated to the Sahuarita Unified School District. Prior to that, she taught in the Flowing Wells School District.

Kelli Zielinski, a former colleague of Flores’, nominated her for the award.