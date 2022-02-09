Arizona House panel moves to override school mask requirements

"Parents want to have control over their children," Chaplik said.

He said nothing in his legislation precludes parents from having their kids wear masks. So, Chaplik said, if a parent buys a mask for a child and sends it with him or her to school, that would be considered "express consent."

Similarly, he said, schools could come up with a form to send to parents.

Rep. Sarah Liguori, D-Phoenix, said the legislation ignores the guidance of national and global health officials who say that masks are effective at preventing the spread of COVID. And the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, in its own recommendations updated last month, says students, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools should wear face coverings while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Liguori also said she is not buying the idea that parents have absolute control over health decisions affecting their children.

Arizona requires anyone younger than 16 to wear a seat belt while in a vehicle. And child restraint seats are required for those younger than 8 years old, if they are less than 4 feet 10 inches tall.