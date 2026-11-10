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Military Times has ranked the University of Arizona as the best public university in the country for veterans and service members, out of 370 colleges and universities that qualified this year.

The UA ranked as the No. 1 public university for service members and No. 2 among all colleges and universities in the 2026 rankings released Monday by Military Times.

Last year, the UA ranked 20th in Military Times’ list across all colleges and 16th across public universities.

Northern Arizona University ranked 16th overall in the 2026 list and 13th across public universities. Arizona State University wasn’t included on the list.

The UA has numerous programs for military members and veterans, offering services including education benefits, academic support and mentoring, and military training.

The university’s Veterans Education and Transition Services program for military-connected students gives them support, including VA education benefits, academic guidance and peer-to-peer mentoring, and helps with enrollment certification, offers tutoring and workshops, and connects veterans to career counseling and community networking opportunities.