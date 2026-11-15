The University of Arizona, for instance, lost at least $60 million in unspent federal funds across at least 67 terminated research awards as of July 2025. It would have also potentially lost $40.5 million a year if the NIH 15% cap on indirect costs had gone through.

Here are excerpts of the Star’s interview with Isaacs:

Lately, we have been seeing what critics call a politicization of science and research, with the OMB proposal this summer, and the White House compact. What’s your take?

A: That (OMB) order, that’s not a great thing, right? But it’s not a done deal yet, so there’s still a lot of hope that it’ll be worked out. … It’s very important, in my mind, that scientists get to review the quality of science. For 70 years, it’s been the important way to go. So, you can ask whether the Democrats or Republicans will pull it one way or the other. I don’t know, I’m not in that fight, but I think there’s a lot of people who are pushing back on it, and hoping that they can succeed. I don’t think it’s good to politicize science. But that order is not a done deal yet.

Considering the changes under the Trump administration to science and research funding, what do you think the change in congressional leadership will do?