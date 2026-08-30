Sabino High School is slated for a parking lot makeover, and TUSD will purchase 20 new gasoline-fueled buses that hold up to 14 passengers.

The two projects were brought before the governing board as a single item, but the board moved to split the votes. The pavement project was unanimously approved, while the bus purchases, costing about $2.4 million in bond money, passed 4-1. Board President Ravi Shah cast the dissenting vote because of concerns that the purchase violated the board's climate action resolution.