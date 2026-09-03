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A panel of 31 Tucsonans will play a major role in Tucson Unified School District’s plan to close, consolidate or change grade levels at six to 10 schools.

The school reconfiguration committee includes six parents, five educators and school representatives, 10 local government representatives, seven community members and three business and union leaders, according to information the district posted Thursday.

In an August board meeting, Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said the plan would be led by himself, consultant Bill de la Cruz of De La Cruz Leadership Solutions and two advisory bodies making up the committee: an internal district task force and a superintendent's advisory committee.

TUSD posted a dedicated webpage Thursday with data the group reviewed in a meeting on Aug. 29. The webpage includes a list of names on the reconfiguration committee that was not previously public.

Here’s the list of people tasked with helping Trujillo craft a list of schools that could be closed, consolidated or changed due to drops in student enrollment:

• Benny Gomez, constituent services manager for the City of Tucson Ward 1

• Kim Dominguez, communication and public engagement manager for the City of Tucson Ward 1

• Pat Burns, chief of staff for the City of Tucson Ward 2

• Elma Alvarez, civic and family engagement advisor for the City of Tucson Ward 5