Although pools vary in size and staffing requirements, the city’s analysis found it costs the department an average of $100 an hour to pay lifeguards, and at $6 an hour, the city doesn’t make enough of that cost back, according to Hamwey.

“At $18 a lane, if they rent at least two, then they're covering about 50% and they're also using about 50% of the pool at the same time as the public,” Hamwey said.

Still, according to the parents’ projections, the new rates could bring the team’s season cost to over $8,600 in 2029, more than triple the cost of their 2025 season, Mica Mountain Principal Nemer Hassey said.

“I am OK with increases, and we can adjust, but to do it so quickly in one year, it’s just really drastic for us,” he said.

The next four years of fee increases reflect anticipated cost adjustments to staffing only, and don’t include other pool costs like maintenance workers and chemicals, which Hamwey said would have made fees even higher.

“We're also not coming to them and saying, ‘Hey, help us mitigate the cost of the chemicals and the utilities and the preventative maintenance or the facility maintenance that's also required.’ I think that it's fair to say that the city is also experiencing cost increases,” she said.

For now, the team is set to stay afloat at Clements pool for the next two years with discretionary funds from the Ward 4 Councilmember Nikki Lee’s office, Hassey said. But Farr has already begun asking parents and swimmers for feedback on two alternative practice locations that are further away.