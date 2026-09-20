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The Pima County Health Department is conducting a survey and will host events to better understand tobacco use by young people and the access they have to tobacco products in unincorporated Pima County.

The county says it wants to hear from parents, youth and businesses in the Ajo, Why, Lukeville, Arivaca, Three Points, Picture Rocks, Green Valley, Vail, Rincon Foothills, Tanque Verde Valley, Catalina Foothills, Casas Adobes and Catalina areas, a news release says.

Commercial tobacco refers to the products, practices and industries that manufacture and sell tobacco and nicotine products for recreational and habitual use. It does not include traditional or ceremonial tobacco used by Indigenous communities, the release says.

Visit tuc.life/2ms to take the county's online survey.

Attend an engagement event In Person Community Forums Drexel Heights Community Center — Saturday, September 19, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Anne Gibson-Esmond Station Library — Thursday, October 8, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Virtual Events Community Forum Microsoft Teams Meeting (tuc.life/2mt) — Tuesday, September 22, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Retailer Only Forum Microsoft Teams Meeting (tuc.life/2mu) — Thursday, October 1, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.