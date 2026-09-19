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Five candidates are running for two seats on the Tucson Unified School District governing board. Incumbents Jennifer Eckstrom and Val Romero face challengers Pilar Acosta Ruiz, Skye Fernandez and Tre’Davon Rhodes.

Jennifer Eckstrom

Jennifer Eckstrom, a current board member, said she is running for re-election to continue improvements in the district and serve as a voice of her community.

If re-elected, Eckstrom said her top priorities would be tackling the budget and making cuts where needed, improving attendance rates and re-adjusting the amount of screen time students have in the classroom.

“School closures and school consolidations are on the table. I think those discussions are going to be crucial. They're starting now, but we really won't get into the meat and bones of it until next year,” she said. “We (also) need to look at scores and see why kids aren't progressing, and that goes hand in hand with attendance. I know that's a hot button issue right now, but really getting into the meat and bones of why kids are missing school.”

Eckstrom said when it comes to AI in the classroom, she would like to work more with parents to see what ideas they have before adding anything to the district’s policy.