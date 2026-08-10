“There was talk about … what do you do if a school doesn't comply? What if they don't care and they just don't do it?” Biasiucci said. “At the end of the day, I stuck with not doing that. So how it's going to work is ADE will have posted a website, a school is going to say ‘Yes, we're in compliance’ and they're going to let the ADE know, and then they're going to post what schools are in compliance with this new law.”

If parents don’t see the schools listed on the page, he believes they’ll question the districts and “be the kind of the police on this.”

“My whole point and goal is how do we get the school there and not just punish them and fine them,” he said.

Law is part of a national trend

Biasiucci said the law, passed unanimously in the state legislature, was inspired by a family trip to Italy.

“I was down the cereal aisle and the first thing I noticed, there was maybe 10 different cereals as opposed to a thousand that you see in the United States,” he said. “When I was looking at those I noticed how none of them had these colors and all these different things that we have here.”

He said he went down a “rabbit hole” and realized Europe had banned many of the ingredients in normal American snacks.