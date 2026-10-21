“The goals of our upcoming meeting will be for me not only to answer questions related to the proposed consolidation, but also to highlight all the advantages in services, resources, and academic quality that the new consolidation will bring,” he said.

The district is announcing a recommended “sending school and a receiving school” change each day this week. TUSD spokesperson Karla Escamilla told the Star Trujillo is meeting with principals after school ends for the day, then communicating with school staff before sending a letter to school families who would be affected by the change.

The district announced Monday Hudlow Elementary School was up for closure and students would be streamlined to Sewell Elementary School.

The TUSD Governing Board will review part of the district’s consolidation plan at its next meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 27. The meeting will take place at Palo Verde High School, 1302 S. Avenida Vega, instead of its normal location at Duffy Community Center, due to high attendance expectations.

During an online governing board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 20, Trujillo said the Governing Board members would review six “scenarios” of school closures and consolidations at the next governing board meeting.

“There are two additional scenarios being recommended for 2028-29 that we want to return to the community advisory committee,” he said. “We’re adding some stuff, so we want to get their feedback.”

Those two scenarios will be discussed in a second part of the study session in a Governing Board meeting on Nov. 10. Escamilla clarified to the Star a “scenario” could include a closure and consolidation, just a closure or a grade-level change.