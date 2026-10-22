The TUSD Governing Board will review part of the district’s consolidation plan at its next meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 27. The meeting will take place at Palo Verde High School, 1302 S. Avenida Vega, instead of its normal location at Duffy Community Center, due to high attendance expectations.

During an online governing board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 20, Trujillo said the Governing Board members would review six “scenarios” of school closures and consolidations at the next governing board meeting.

“There are two additional scenarios being recommended for 2028-29 that we want to return to the community advisory committee,” he said. “We’re adding some stuff, so we want to get their feedback.”

Those two scenarios will be discussed in a second part of the study session in a Governing Board meeting on Nov. 10. TUSD spokesperson Escamilla clarified to the Star a “scenario” could include a closure and consolidation, just a closure or a grade-level change.

The Oct. 27 meeting will feature a three-part presentation before opening it up to public comment, Trujillo said earlier this month: a historical analysis of the district's 2012 closures on finances and enrollment; major concerns and recommendations district leaders heard during community listening sessions in September; and school-by-school data and projected impact, including enrollment, class sizes, transportation, program carryover and more.

Any remaining time after the study session will be dedicated to a call to the audience. TUSD Governing Board meetings end by 10 p.m.