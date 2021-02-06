Fear, frustration common for older residents wanting the vaccine

Ingraham was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and had to go through extensive chemotherapy, which had a lasting impact on his immune system and heart. Even his wife, who is two years younger and doesn’t have any underlying health conditions, was able to get the vaccine before him.

Even though they aren’t over 75, Ingraham and his wife both pre-registered for the vaccine in January, and while his wife managed to get an appointment for her first dose two weeks ago, he’s been waiting for an email from MyChart, Tucson Medical Center’s patient portal, since Jan. 16.

When he heard that the Tucson Convention Center was accepting walk-up appointments, Ingraham drove down there and saw a line all the way around the building. He knew there was no way he would be able to stand in line that long. As of Friday, the TCC is no longer accepting walk-up patients.

“The lack of communication is probably the most difficult part,” he said. “I’ve sent two or three emails and there’s just no answer whatsoever. I did get through on the help line. The lady I spoke with was very nice, but said all she could help me do was fill out the pre-registration form, which of course, I had already done. She said she would contact MyChart immediately and give them my information and they would get back to me. They haven’t.”