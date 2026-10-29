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You may be seeing and hearing lots of ads from the Pima County Democratic Party as this year’s campaign comes to a close.

That’s because they came into an unexpected windfall this month — a $100,000 donation. Marcia Grand, the widow of longtime personal injury attorney Richard Grand, made the donation Oct. 16, according to the county party’s latest financial filing.

Other donors also poured new $1,000-plus donations into the party’s coffers after maxing out their contributions to candidates, said Pima County Democratic Party Chair Eric Robbins.

The result: The Pima County Dems have bought billboards in English and Spanish, spots on English and Spanish language radio, full-page print ads, yard and roadside signs and social media get-out-the-vote messages. They even have ads running before the trailers at movie theaters in Pinal and Pima counties.

The campaign is “an appeal to ‘the decent middle’ of the electorate who’ve had enough,” Robbins said by text.

In the Oct. 1-17 period, Pima County Democrats reported receiving $111,148 in donations, of which Grand’s donation is the main part. Over the same period, the Pima County Republican Party reported $3,673 in donations.