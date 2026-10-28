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Carmine DeBonis Jr. will be Pima County's next county administrator after a unanimous vote by the Board of Supervisors.

DeBonis is currently one of three deputy administrators and has worked for the county for his entire professional career of over 30 years. He will be the 10th county administrator since the role was created in 1971.

DeBonis said the appointment was “surreal.”

“Coming to the county 35 years ago, I didn't envision being at this spot. But I've been blessed to work for the county. I've had great leadership, great mentors,” he said.

The role oversees a budget of nearly $2 billion and acts as a semi-CEO of county departments with thousands of employees. Supervisor Andrés Cano said DeBonis has deep knowledge of county programs and existing relationships.

“Carmine has spent his career building those relationships while helping move this county forward,” Cano said.

DeBonis shortened wait times for economic development projects by introducing virtual inspections during his 15 years as development services director.

He is also credited with the agreement that led to the Mosaic Quarter sports and business district, the county wrote in a press release. Economic development is a balance, he said.

“Looking for opportunities for job creation in industry areas that are aligned with the community's interest, I think is important for us to continually take a look at,” he told the Star.

He also received full support from lone Republican supervisor Steve Christy, who said he “couldn’t be more excited” about the appointment.