Carmine DeBonis Jr. will be Pima County's next county administrator after a unanimous vote by the Board of Supervisors.
DeBonis is currently one of three deputy administrators and has worked for the county for his entire professional career of over 30 years. He will be the 10th county administrator since the role was created in 1971.
DeBonis said the appointment was “surreal.”
“Coming to the county 35 years ago, I didn't envision being at this spot. But I've been blessed to work for the county. I've had great leadership, great mentors,” he said.
The role oversees a budget of nearly $2 billion and acts as a semi-CEO of county departments with thousands of employees. Supervisor Andrés Cano said DeBonis has deep knowledge of county programs and existing relationships.
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“Carmine has spent his career building those relationships while helping move this county forward,” Cano said.
DeBonis shortened wait times for economic development projects by introducing virtual inspections during his 15 years as development services director.
He is also credited with the agreement that led to the Mosaic Quarter sports and business district, the county wrote in a press release. Economic development is a balance, he said.
“Looking for opportunities for job creation in industry areas that are aligned with the community's interest, I think is important for us to continually take a look at,” he told the Star.
He also received full support from lone Republican supervisor Steve Christy, who said he “couldn’t be more excited” about the appointment.
Current Administrator Jan Lesher received a standing ovation at Tuesday’s meeting and dabbed tears from her eyes as Supervisors recognized her career.
The 10-month search to replace her kicked off when Lesher announced her retirement early this year. Lesher has worked in county, state and federal government throughout her career, including as chief of staff to former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano during the Obama administration and was Napolitano's chief of staff when she was Arizona's governor.
Supervisor Steve Christy said he has known Lesher since they attended Sam Hughes Elementary School together.
“She portrayed all of the leadership, all of the enthusiasm, all of the commitment, all of the joie de vivre that has made her the success that she is,” Christy said.
Allen called Lesher a “mentor,” while Supervisor Andres Cano applauded her support of county employees and responsible fiscal management.
“The foundation she leaves behind will benefit this community for generations to come,” Cano said.
Before the vote, the board also postponed discussion of DeBonis’ contract until its Nov. 10 meeting. The salary range for the position was listed between $299,042 and $416,041 a year, according to the job posting. Lesher leaves the position making $330,000 a year after a pay boost in her last contract.
DeBonis’s appointment will take effect Jan. 8.
Hannah Cree covers local government and politics for the Star. Reach her at hcree@tucson.com.