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Elon Musk’s Political Action Committee spent over $85,000 on digital advertisements against JoAnna Mendoza in just over two weeks, new data from the Federal Election Commission shows.

Since Oct. 1, Musk’s America PAC filed spending reports for six independent expenditures for digital media, which includes online and social media advertisements, according to the FEC.

Musk’s PAC has spent a total of $546,807 in Congressional District 6 against Mendoza this year, according to FEC reports signed on Oct. 19.

Meanwhile, Mendoza is benefiting from last-minute spending by Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund. This is a PAC for the group founded by former New York City mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

Everytown Victory Fund spent just over $1 million Oct. 13 on TV ad buys supporting Mendoza or opposing her Republican opponent, Rep. Juan Ciscomani.

This comes as Bloomberg has poured last-minute millions into helping the Democrats win the U.S. House, the New York Times reported. He contributed $24 million to Everytown, which is spending $10 million on eight races, one of which is the Mendoza-Ciscomani race.

The 2026 midterm cycle is projected to be one of the most expensive in history, thanks in part to megadonors like Bloomberg and Musk. Musk is estimated to have given $276 million to Republicans in the third quarter reporting period, the Washington Post reported.