The Arizona Republic reached out to 10 Arizona political campaigns about their texting habits last week. Only one responded.

“Text messaging is an extremely effective method to serve micro-targets with messages that will resonate with an individual the most at the optimal time,” said Brady Smith, strategist for GOP congressional candidate Jay Feely.

The Feely campaign has seen “excellent responses” to its text messages, Smith said. Texts are especially helpful in getting voters to check out long-form content such as podcasts that are often hard to promote, he noted.

Targeting is an imperfect science, some voters say.

Registered Democrat Denise McDougall is bewildered by why Republicans keep texting her. It might be a case of mistaken identity.

“They always use the wrong name. I'm either Sandra or I'm Peter. So I don't know,” McDougall said at a “No Kings” protest in Chandler. She blocks the Republicans who text her, she added.

Campaign calls and texts are exempt from the Federal Communications Commission’s Do Not Call Registry requirements, though they are subject to other rules.

As a result, political campaigns are free to send tons and tons of texts.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign sent up to 3.5 million texts per hour during “high-volume periods” in 2024, according to a case study from the texting firm Scale to Win.

The company has worked with Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, its website said. The state's senior senator is a prolific political fundraiser and texter.