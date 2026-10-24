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Some new code regulations on noise limits and financial guarantees will apply to a data center currently in development in Marana, following a council vote.

The town council voted 5-1 on Oct. 21 on tighter noise restrictions and how a developer will decommission a data center site if it goes offline. Councilmember Patrick Cavanaugh was the only no vote, and said he has “come to regret” his decision to approve rezoning for the Luckett Road hyperscale data center project in development by Beale Infrastructure, the same developer as Project Blue.

“My concern is whether these noise protections will actually be enforceable,” Cavanaugh said.

If a data center site is next to a land zoned residential or mixed-use, the maximum A-weighted decibels allowed during nighttime hours were lowered from 55 to 50. A-weighting is a filter that's applied to noise measurements that mimics some aspects of human hearing, hired acoustical consultant Samuel Hord told the council. The council also added new maximum decibel levels for daytime use, which were not in the original ordinance.

Developers will also be hit with a 5-decibel penalty added to the results of their required noise tests if any “audible tonal component” is detected, which means any continuous pitch or frequency.