In terms of our frustration that Democratic bills were never heard by the Republican majorities, I think we would all love to come to a place where there is more balance. And yet, at the same time, there are decades of Democratic bills that have never seen the light of day, so we might be working through those for a while first.

Q: If you all want to increase spending on education and do some other increased spending, maybe in the healthcare realm, what about revenue? What about raising the money to pay for that?

Sundareshan: That is absolutely the question. We just won; I just got elected president. There will be a lot to look through. I know some of my caucus members have been studying the budget for years and have some great ideas on how to ensure that even the revenue we are (already) collecting is being spent appropriately. So I think that's one piece — looking at current spending and shifting to adjust priorities to reflect more Democratic priorities.

Q: What about loopholes written into the tax code, something Tucson Sen. Steve Farley used to try to get repealed?

Sundareshan: Sounds like I want to sit down with Mr. Farley and see what he thinks are some low-hanging fruit … I'd love to pick some of those up and close some loopholes and make sure that we're not letting large corporations or those who have not been paying their fair share continue to escape.

Q: Are there particular Tucson or Southern Arizona related priorities that you might emphasize that predecessors or people from Phoenix wouldn't necessarily?