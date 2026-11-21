"No," was his emphatic answer. "They always make fun of me. If we're ever down in that area, when I drive on Cushing Street, I tell them I'm driving right over where I used to live."

One of the problems I see in the proposed policy is in the backward-looking effort. More than 50 years have passed, there are relatively few city affordable-housing developments, and it's questionable whether more than a handful of descendants would have low-enough income to qualify and the desire to live there in the first place.

The other part of the proposed policy is forward-looking and has, in my mind, more merit. But still, it would have limited impact and rests on a slippery definition of displacement — "when residents and/or business owners, almost exclusively low-income and/or people of color, are unable to remain in or return to their historical communities due to a variety of factors including but not limited to, gentrification and cycles of investment and disinvestment."

Righting historical wrongs

The destruction of 319 homes to make way for the Tucson Convention Center and other projects is the original sin of modern Tucson's history, but not the only example of historic displacement. It was justified as slum clearance, something encouraged by federal policy and embraced by the city fathers at the time.