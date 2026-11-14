As to the criticisms of Islam, Faizi scoffed and said "Probably 1% of the people are saying that."

"When dogs bark like that, then your neighbors' dog bark, you hear the noise, but they're not going to bite you."

Harassment has happened

That isn't to say there have been no anti-Muslim acts in the Tucson area, or acts against other religious or cultural groups. Jewish institutions have long had to hire security to protect themselves from possible attacks. Some churches use members or outside companies for security.

The president of the Muslim Students Association at the University of Arizona and the director of Islamic studies at the Islamic Center of Tucson both told me of harassing incidents on campus.

"There was a girl I know — she wears a hijab," said Omar Elsayed, the association president. "She was attacked. He (a man) attacked her and took her hijab off her head."

Harassment also occurred at an on-campus bake sale for the association, Elsayed said. Burhan Hamdan, the imam at the mosque near campus called the Islamic Center of Tucson, said that some residents of adjacent high-rise apartments continue to throw beer cans or urinate down on the mosque's property.

"We’re updating our security plan to deal with this. Once January comes in and the new Congress gets sworn in, we anticipate it will be a little tougher," Hamdan said.