Help us help Tucson charities as coronavirus spreads

Tucsonans are opening their closets, pantries and wallets to help those in need. Since my first list appeared in the Star on Wednesday, here are just a few examples from my email.
Luz E. Gallego, service coordinator at B’nai B’rith Strauss Manor on Pantano, a housing project for low-income senior citizens, received several calls. “I have someone that will be bringing in pet food for our seniors’ pets.
Another person that has a quilting/sewing group will be bringing in masks for all my seniors and staff. A few others called me regarding food pantry donations. Anything helps right now. Again thank you so much, it’s greatly appreciated.”
Joni Chandler, activity director of Mountain View Retirement Village, connected with Lindsay Aguilar, TUSD Food Services Department administrative dietitian-coordinator. TUSD is loaning her 200 plastic compartment trays used for traditional school lunches to replace the of 600 disposable Styroform containers, which were used to feed Mountain View’s 200 residents three times a day.
In addition, “We received a bittersweet donation from a gentleman yesterday who lost his wife a week ago. He needed to clear his home of various items we requested that were left over after his wife’s passing. He had tears in his eyes, I informed him his wife is still giving to others through her donations.”
Jamie Roach, of Tucson Rescue Now, dedicated to getting senior dogs out of shelters and into forever homes, emailed that the rescue group had received “$175 in online donations, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but it means the world to us... It’s a difficult time for everyone. But thank you so much for putting together that column. At least people who are doing OK are aware of how they can help others who aren’t. Tucson is a great community. I’m proud to live here.”
Here are the latest community requests:
Tucson Medical Center Foundation
5301 E. Grant Road, Tucson, 85712
520-324-3116
Tucson Medical Center is Tucson’s only nonprofit community hospital, serving Tucson and Southern Arizona for over 75 years.
Need 1: Unrestricted financial support so TMC can direct funds to areas in critical need. Donations can be made to tmcaz.com/foundation/donate-now
Need 2: Personal protective equipment such as unopened boxes of shoe covers, N95 masks (construction and health grade), general purpose vinyl gloves and surgical masks as well as unopened/sealed bottles of 70%+ isopropyl alcohol or ethyl alcohol 70%+ and UV cleaning equipment (Connect with the foundation at (520) 324-3116 for information)
Need 3: Items to support the staff such as:
• Gift cards for items such as coffee/baked goods ($5 maximum)
• Food or service discounts for TMC staff during this period of time (with current TMC ID)
• Financial support to TMC’s Marks Fund, which supports the urgent or emergency financial needs of TMC Healthcare employees (full-time, part-time and per-diem employees who have completed their probationary period).
GAP Ministries
2861 N. Flowing Wells Road #121, Tucson, 85705
520-877-8077
Need 1: Technology – Money to help with the purchases we already have been required to make, or new/gently used laptops, desktop computers, tablets, cell phones.
GAP provides supervised visits between foster children and their parents.
We are upgrading our technology to be able to provide virtual visits between the kids and families so that they can still see each other’s smiling faces in this scary time, and both the kids and our workers will stay safe.
Additionally, our residential homes now have 10 children all at home trying to do online classes with only two computers at the house for them to share.
Need 2: Staffing – We are in desperate need of more family-support staff to help care for the children in our homes. Our staff has been putting in extremely long hours, and we could potentially use up to 50 new people on staff.
Teachers, childcare workers, or any others currently looking for paid work with Arizona Level 1 fingerprint clearance are encouraged to apply.
Friends of Tucson’s Birthplace
946 W. Mission Lane, Tucson, 85745
520-955-5200
A garden where people can still safely walk around, enjoy the scenery and historic gardens and volunteer. Like city and county parks, we remain open with precautions and restrictions in place.
Need 1: Funds to retain staff to maintain our 4-acre historic garden, which continues to require weeding, planting, harvesting and irrigating during a time when revenues are down drastically.
Need 2: Volunteers who want to work in a healthy outdoor setting where safety precautions are in place, and where social distance can be measured in acres rather than feet.
Need 3: Volunteers to help spread Mission Garden social media posts and to consult on setting up online sales for our shop.
More Than a Bed
3637 N. First Ave., Tucson, 85719
520-428-5280
We support foster, kinship, and adoptive families and the children in their homes by providing for practical needs.
Those practical needs range from cribs, toddler beds, twin beds, bunk beds, diapers and wipes, underwear, clothing, shoes, car seats, toys, and household goods.
We are run primarily by volunteers and operate out of a 5,000-square-foot warehouse.
Need 1: Ongoing volunteers looking to make a difference in their community, 4 to 20 hours per week.
Need 2: Host a fundraiser — birthday party, toy drive, diaper drive, etc.
Need 3: Give financially or donate gently used household items, clothing, toys and furniture. We have partnered with Amazon Smile and Fry’s — please select us as your charity before shopping.
Coyote Task Force (Cafe 54 and Our Place Clubhouse)
66 E. Pennington St. Tucson, 85701
520-622-1907 (Cafe 54) or 520-884-5553 (Our Place Clubhouse)
Coyote Task Force (CTF) provides support to adults with mental illnesses through programs Cafe 54 and Our Place Clubhouse.
We continue to provide job-seeking assistance, peer support, and food and supplies to our clients who are already isolated due to the stigma of mental illness, and many of whom have underlying health conditions or are over 65, putting them at increased risk for COVID-19.
Need 1: Donations to help us keep our doors open. Our usual revenues from Cafe 54 and ReThreads Thrift have ceased completely and we may be unable to reopen. Donate at ctftucson.org/donate
Need 2: Canned ready-to-eat meals (soup, etc.), hygiene supplies (toilet paper, etc.), and cleaning supplies to distribute safely to our isolated members.
Need 3: Help spreading the word. Email or share on social media about the work CTF does and what we need.
We’re on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ctftucson, @cafe54bistro and @ourplaceclubhouse.
Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest
1231 N. Norris Ave., Tucson, 85719
520-748-2300
LSS-SW is providing critical services to over 1,000 isolated older adults and people with disabilities, newly arrived refugee families, and families in the foster care system. Anything that can be shared will go directly to vulnerable people in need of additional support.
Need 1: Cleaning supplies, especially disinfectant wipes and gloves
Need 2: Personal hygiene supplies, especially toilet paper and hand soap
Need 3: Nonperishable food items
Rescue Me Tucson
Rescue Me Tucson has been working for some time to open, but wanted to find permanent space and to have a year’s operational budget in the bank.
Now, due to the coronavirus, they are accelerating that opening to help rescues from PACC and other municipal shelters.
Please call Nancy Young Wright, 520-403-4632, if you own or know of a space or would like to volunteer to help raise funds or help staff the center.
El Rio Health / El Rio Foundation
520-670-3909
El Rio Health offers tele-medicine and 24/7 nurse phone triage for patients, limited COVID-19 testing for high-risk patients, dental emergency care, prenatal/pregnancy services, referrals for housing, food, shelters, and mail and home delivery of medications to patients in need.
Need 1: Donations of thermometers
Need 2: Employee child care options
We’ll run these updates as often as possible going forward. So please let me know what your organization needs. If you cannot help now, clip and save this for a time when you might be in a better position to do so.
