Help us help Tucson charities as coronavirus spreads

Tucsonans are opening their closets, pantries and wallets to help those in need. Since my first list appeared in the Star on Wednesday, here are just a few examples from my email.

Luz E. Gallego, service coordinator at B’nai B’rith Strauss Manor on Pantano, a housing project for low-income senior citizens, received several calls. “I have someone that will be bringing in pet food for our seniors’ pets.

Another person that has a quilting/sewing group will be bringing in masks for all my seniors and staff. A few others called me regarding food pantry donations. Anything helps right now. Again thank you so much, it’s greatly appreciated.”

Joni Chandler, activity director of Mountain View Retirement Village, connected with Lindsay Aguilar, TUSD Food Services Department administrative dietitian-coordinator. TUSD is loaning her 200 plastic compartment trays used for traditional school lunches to replace the of 600 disposable Styroform containers, which were used to feed Mountain View’s 200 residents three times a day.