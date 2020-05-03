Lack of coronavirus testing in Arizona makes it hard to know when to ease restrictions, experts say

Linda Patterson had a fever, a headache, chest pain and weakness.

She slept whenever she could, but rest was fleeting. Day and night started to blend together.

Two doctors presumed she was infected with the novel coronavirus, but she was never tested.

“They said, you know, the tests are scarce and that’s the problem,” said Patterson, a former high school principal who is running for the Arizona Senate.

Due to limited testing, the number of COVID-19 cases are widely undercounted in Arizona and across the country, infectious disease experts said. Reported cases don’t reflect the true number of infections in the community.

Many patients, like Patterson, have been left out.

“We’re probably missing 90% to 95% of cases currently with the amount of testing that’s going on,” said Michael Worobey, who is an infectious disease expert. He who heads the University of Arizona’s department of ecology and evolutionary biology.

Increased testing is the only alternative to stringent social-distancing restrictions that come at a very high economic cost, he said.

It will be difficult to reopen society so long as there’s a dearth of testing, said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the UA’s Zuckerman College of Public Health.

“I don’t think there’s any evidence that we actually have sufficient testing,” he said, adding that the number of daily tests has hovered around 2,000 for the last several weeks.

“That just doesn’t seem near enough.”