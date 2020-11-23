Man belled for tireless work to improve neighborhood

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Zack Jarrett
Nominated by: Gail Gault
Why: For his efforts in the Poet’s Square neighborhood. Jarrett has been instrumental in reviving our neighborhood. He serves as a co-president of our neighborhood association and works tirelessly to ensure this neighborhood thrives, wrote Gault in her nomination letter. He has spearheaded several neighborhood projects. The tree planting committee that he started has planted trees for several years in the stravenue and in neighbor’s yards. Our mutual aid society serves families in need who reside in our boundaries, he created this to help the elderly and families in need especially in these COVID-19 times. His latest project has us all excited. We are creating a park in our neighborhood. Everyone is inspired by Zack to volunteer to water new trees, trim the trees, mow the grass areas and pull weeds. We have made benches, dog poop bag dispensers, and a message board to display neighborhood announcements and children’s artwork. He works full time and has time and energy to give back to our neighbors. He also created our Poet’s Square website, which is displaying the survey of our neighbors to get their feedback and ideas of how to make our community better. “A day doesn’t go by that I don’t see Zack mowing, weed eating, watering trees and talking to neighbors as he walks. Zack is a true leader, one who sets an example for us all to emulate. He is an amazing person. He takes no credit and unselfishly gives back tenfold.”
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
