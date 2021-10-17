More Afghan refugees expected to arrive in Tucson this week

The refugees are paired with volunteers and others to practice English, and learn to navigate going to the grocery and drug stores, and learn about daily living and what needs to be done. Afghan refugees, who made Tucson their home years ago, will be introduced to the newly settled Afghans so they can help them fit into and feel comfortable in their new surroundings.

Catholic Community Services, which is an affiliated organization of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, is a community partner with the state's resettlement program and is working with the federal Afghan Placement and Assistance Program to help provide basic needs to refugees, including personal and household items.

City Councilman Steve Kozachik said he began collecting items for the refugees earlier this month, and his Ward 6 office no longer can take in furniture. All furniture donated for the refugees can be collected from the donors for free by Habitat for Humanity and taken to the Habistore. Fifty percent of sales of that furniture will go into a fund for Afghan families to use at the store, Kozachik said. He said the Kaimas Foundation will match up to $5,000 in the fund.