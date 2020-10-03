New COVID-19 cases fall after September spike in Tucson area

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pima County recently increased enough to raise a red flag.

Cases per 100,000 people rose above 100 for two weeks in a row. This indicated to the Pima County Health Department on Oct. 1 that the rate of transmission had grown from moderate to substantial.

The health department calculates this metric on a 12-day delay to account for potential data-reporting lags. More recent data may soon downgrade the rate of transmission to moderate once again.

An early look at the number of cases between Sept. 20-26 suggests weekly case totals may have already started to decrease. The number of cases reported in Pima County during that week add up to 55 per 100,000 people, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ chart of COVID-19 cases by date as of Friday.

Infections among students at the University of Arizona largely drove the most recent spike in cases in Pima County.

Census tracts in and around the university campus have had higher rates of cases since early September, according to an analysis of Pima County COVID-19 data by the Arizona Daily Star.

COVID-19 cases have declined here because increases in Pima County largely were driven by university cases, said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the UA’s Zuckerman College of Public Health. “We just finished our two-week shelter in place and new case identifications dropped dramatically on campus.”

It appears this outbreak was confined to the university, he said. Not so much to the university’s physical campus, but to “a group of students who have a loose geographic commonality and are all in the same social network.”