Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona
Mission: Candlelighters supports, serves and advocates for children and adolescents with cancer and other blood disorders and their families.
Wish list: Cases of water bottles for Candlelighters Family Camp, which will be held May 31-June 2 on Mount Lemmon. Water can be dropped off at the Fountain of Life Lutheran Church campus, 710 S. Kolb Road, Building 8. Also, LED flashlights, batteries, new caps/sun hats, water bottle carriers/holders and sunscreen.
Address: PO Box 42436, Tucson, AZ 85733; 777-4911; www.candlelightersaz.org
Higher Ground: A Resource Center
Mission: Empowering one life at a time to reach, transform and elevate the community through showing love and building character
Wish list: Nikon D5600 camera, robot, digital cameras (Canon Powershot SX420), drone kit to be used by students during STEM program, dance mirrors, art supplies including easels, canvases, sculpture clay, drawing kits and sculpting kits, wrestling mats, basketball hoops, office supplies, envelopes, stamps, pencils, notebooks, paper, construction paper, backpacks, crayons, colored pencils, markers and poster board.
Address: 101 W. 44th Street, Tucson, AZ 85713; 622-1425; www.higherground.me
PowerSource Tucson Inc.
Mission: Provide programs for women living with HIV responding to their needs and interests
Wish list: Office space (can be shared, with a private room available), surface laptops, copy paper, ink cartridges for HP Officejet Pro 8610 and Kodak printer, nonperishable protein foods (canned beans, canned tuna and meats, shelf stable cheeses, etc.), graduate interns with knowledge of public health, bookkeeper familiar with QuickBooks, webmaster familiar with GoDaddy and MailChimp, CD boom box with microphone, six-passenger van.
Address: 6444 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710; 777-8987; www.powersourcetucson.org