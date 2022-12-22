PACC says dogs at risk of euthanasia because of severe overcrowding

PACC adoptions

All dogs on the euthanasia list are available for immediate adoption, foster or rescue. All pets are free to adopt, and PACC provides all the necessary equipment and medical care to those who opt to foster a pet.

Due to the volume of calls and urgency in the shelter, PACC is prioritizing in-person adoptions. For specific questions about pets, fostering or adopting, community members should visit the shelter in person.

PACC is open from noon to 7.p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. For information on available pets and services, visit PACC’s website.

The facility is at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.