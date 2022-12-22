 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company
alert top story

PACC says dogs at risk of euthanasia because of severe overcrowding

The Pima Animal Care Center said 20 dogs are currently at risk of being put down following a difficult year for the shelter, which faced a critical overcrowding crisis for most of 2022.

On Thursday, PACC released a euthanasia list that shows the dogs that are at risk. Right now, the shelter is housing 534 dogs. According to director Monica Dangler, that is about 50% more dogs than the shelter would ideally house.

“We pride ourselves on being transparent with the public,” Dangler said in a news release. “For that reason, we are letting the community know that we have reached a point at PACC where we will have to begin making difficult decisions about euthanizing when kennel space is unavailable for incoming dogs.”

The dogs on the euthanasia list are animals that require more resources to be able to place in an appropriate home. Due to capacity crisis, PACC does not have the resources to find homes for these dogs.

People are also reading…

Although they will not be euthanized immediately, they are dogs that will be euthanized if the shelter’s capacity problems are not reduced over the next few days.

Back in July, PACC announced that they may have to start euthanizing dogs due to critical overcrowding at the shelter. PACC has not euthanized any dogs for space since 2016.

A crowded shelter leads to a more stressful environment for pets, impacting shelter safety and increasing the likelihood for the spread of infectious diseases, a PACC news release said.

The inability to isolate sick dogs, like in the recent strep zoo outbreak, puts the dogs at a high risk of contracting illnesses.

On Monday, PACC announced that one of its dogs tested positive for strep zoo, a highly contagious bacterial infection.

As a result, all dogs in the shelter are being treated with a 10-day course of antibiotics.

The disease is often fatal, causing severe pneumonia in dogs.

PACC had a previous outbreak of strep zoo in April after a dog was found dead in a kennel.

According to Nikki Reck, public information officer at Pima Animal Care Center, they're full everyday to capacity with animals. Every year there's an influx of animals due to kitten season, strays and hoarding cases. For three days a pop-up kennel was set up in one of the community rooms at the center. Video by: Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star July 2, 2021.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com

PACC adoptions

All dogs on the euthanasia list are available for immediate adoption, foster or rescue. All pets are free to adopt, and PACC provides all the necessary equipment and medical care to those who opt to foster a pet.

Due to the volume of calls and urgency in the shelter, PACC is prioritizing in-person adoptions. For specific questions about pets, fostering or adopting, community members should visit the shelter in person.

PACC is open from noon to 7.p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. For information on available pets and services, visit PACC’s website.

The facility is at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A new era for Raytheon's Tomahawk cruise missile

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News