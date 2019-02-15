A kayaker tests the rapids of the flowing Rillito River near North Swan Road following an overnight storm, Feb. 15, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

A Pacific winter storm brought steady, heavy rain overnight to the Tucson area.

The National Weather Service reported more than four inches in some parts of the Santa Catalina Mountains and more than three-inches in upper elevations of the Rincon Mountains. Much of that runoff typically ends up in the Pantano Wash and Rillito River.

One kayaker thought enough of the deluge to take a chance. Public safety officials don't recommend such activity in flooded washes due to speed of the channeled water flow, hazardous debris on the surface and trees and other things underneath.

A kayaker tests the rapids of the flowing Rillito River near North Swan Road following an overnight storm, Feb. 15, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

A kayaker tests the rapids of the flowing Rillito River near North Swan Road following an overnight storm, Feb. 15, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. A winter storm brought several inches of rain to the mountains and metro area causing flooded washes and street closuresz
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags