A Pacific winter storm brought steady, heavy rain overnight to the Tucson area.
The National Weather Service reported more than four inches in some parts of the Santa Catalina Mountains and more than three-inches in upper elevations of the Rincon Mountains. Much of that runoff typically ends up in the Pantano Wash and Rillito River.
One kayaker thought enough of the deluge to take a chance. Public safety officials don't recommend such activity in flooded washes due to speed of the channeled water flow, hazardous debris on the surface and trees and other things underneath.