Pima Community College offers assistance with small business loan applications

Small businesses affected economically due to the novel coronavirus can apply for a low-interest federal disaster loan.

Business owners can apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration loan online and can call the Pima Community College Small Business Development Center for assistance. The center has suspended in-person services through March 27, the center said in a news release.

Once a business owner has applied for a loan, it should take between two and three weeks for the administration to make a decision, the news release said. If the administration accepts the application, a business owner can decline the loan if they want to hold off on the funds and will have up to six months to accept it.

For assistance from the Pima Community College Small Business Development Center, call 520-206-4580 and leave a voicemail. A consultant will respond to your message.

You can also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339.

Application walk-through instructions can be found at http://tucne.ws/1eol. A list of requirements to apply can be found at http://tucne.ws/1eom and a three-step loan process including a link to the application can be found at http://tucne.ws/1eon.

