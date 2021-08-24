Pima County plans to increase availability of COVID testing; state ends paying for some

"The state has sufficient funds to cover this expense," Huckelberry wrote. "Why they have chosen to discontinue funding COVID-19 testing in Pima County is a mystery. Maybe they have spent the billion-plus dollars allocated to Arizona by the federal government."

Cullen says the county plans to set up a rapid antigen testing center Saturday at the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road, but the exact details have not yet been announced.

COVID-19 tests are readily available at pharmacies and medical providers, but Cullen said the county is providing a new free testing option because “we wanted to ensure, because of our commitment to equity, that testing was available to everyone.”

While the county used to sponsor a variety of free testing options, free testing centers have since become limited. Most free testing options were previously paid for by the state, which took over the county's contracts with Paradigm Laboratories, the contractor providing testing services. Cullen said those state-based resources have become scarce. Now, they're down to two county locations.