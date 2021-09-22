Pima County sheriff's deputies, corrections officers getting body-worn cameras

“There were a lot of questions about its use and how it would work in times past. We've now seen over the last two years all these incidents that said this is a necessary tool,” he said. “I remember, at the time, we were thinking, ‘I know I need Tasers or I need a piece of equipment, but I also need this, so where are my priorities?' Today, the priority is definitely body-worn cameras.”

The Sheriff’s Department is also getting new Tasers, which Nanos said he decided to include in the county’s contract with Axon after Daunte Wright was killed in Minneapolis when an officer said she mistook her gun for a Taser and shot him.

“I need my deputy or my CO to know there's a definite difference visually of that Taser and a gun,” he said. “Plus, a lot of our Tasers were at the end of life, they needed to be replaced anyway.”

Supervisors Sharon Bronson and Steve Christy brought up concerns that no grants were funding the $26 million contract, and as of now, the new equipment will be paid for with taxpayer dollars.