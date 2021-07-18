Road Runner: New Houghton Road interchange will be first of its kind in Tucson

However, the agency did acknowledge that the interchange “may have potential for wrong-way maneuvers at crossovers.”

Interchange improvements elsewhere

On Tucson’s northwest side, motorists are now using the new bridge at Ruthrauff Road/El Camino del Cerro carrying vehicles over I-10 and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

The major step was completed on Thursday night, eliminating motorists’ need to stop for trains in the area.

“There’s something of the order of 40 trains a day that pass through. That means a lot of people are stuck waiting to get across, either to access the freeway or to get off the freeway onto Ruthrauff or El Camino del Cerro,” Groff said. “I was out there for maybe 45 minutes this morning. I must have seen three or four trains passing through. The nice thing is that they were all going underneath Ruthrauff, nobody was having to wait for them.”

The I-10 ramps connecting drivers to the interchange remain closed and should open in the next several months, ADOT said. Crews still need to reconstruct the ramps and frontage roads to carry all traffic over the railroad tracks.

By late fall, ADOT said, motorists will use the expanded I-10 with four lanes in each direction, a widened Ruthrauff Road.