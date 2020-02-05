Pima County supervisors reject federal Operation Stonegarden grant 3-2

After much debate, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday to reject Operation Stonegarden grant funding.

Democratic Supervisors Richard Elias and Ramón Valadez were joined by Sharon Bronson in voting to reject the controversial federal grant, which would have provided more than $1.8 million in federal funds to the sheriff’s department for expenses related to border security in Pima County.

The county has accepted Stonegarden funding for the last 12 years.

Before the vote, Sheriff Mark Napier urged the board to reconsider accepting the fiscal year 2018 grant, which was accepted last year, explaining the overtime funded by the money was essential to the department’s ability to address public safety, including drug and human trafficking.

“I see the acceptance of this grant as a bridge to get us to the point where we could separate ourselves from dependency on these federal funds,” Napier said. “There are collateral costs associated with our acceptance of this grant, I recognize that. Our plan does a lot to ameliorate some of those fiscal concerns in a responsible way that still allows me the public safety tools I need to address these transnational crimes.”