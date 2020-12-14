Pima County to start COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday

Pima County health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will begin to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 17, public health officials announced Monday.

The first 11,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which was given an emergency use authorization by the FDA on Dec. 11, will be received by the county this week, marking the start of a long-term plan to make the immunization available to all Pima County residents.

“It will be months before we have adequate dosing available for everyone in the community,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County public health director. “We will be following closely the recommendations for prioritization. These recommendations are designed to decrease morbidity and mortality.”

In Pima County, and throughout the state, the vaccine will be distributed in phases. Phase 1, which will likely span through March, is divided into three sections — 1A, 1B and 1C.

The initial 1A section will include the county’s 67,000 health-care workers and the thousands of people working and living in long-term care facilities. The next section, 1B, will include adults in assisted living facilities, law enforcement, educators, child care workers and other essential service workers. The last section of the first phase, 1C, will include adults over the age of 65 and adults of any age who have high-risk medical conditions.

The county’s second phase of vaccine distribution is not expected to begin until late spring or early summer, but will be given to any additional high-risk populations first before being accessible to the general public. Approximately 70% of county residents won’t be able to receive a vaccination until Phase 3, which isn’t expected to start until summer.