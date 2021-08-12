Pima, Maricopa community colleges to require masks indoors

PHOENIX — The state’s largest community college systems are imposing their own mask mandates on students, staff and visitors in all indoor spaces, saying they are not violating a state law and gubernatorial executive order that appear to preclude that.

Announcements Thursday by the Maricopa and Pima colleges come less than 24 hours after Arizona State University declared that the new statute only bars it from requiring masks of unvaccinated students but not from requiring everyone on campus to have a face covering, inoculated or not.

That was quickly followed by Northern Arizona University and, late Wednesday, the University of Arizona.

But representatives of both community colleges told Capitol Media Services the mask rules were in the works before the universities made their own announcements.

Libby Howell said Pima Community College has had a planning committee consisting of administrators, staff and some faculty that has been reviewing the issue as well as the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control for mask use on school campuses.

“So it’s not been a sudden decision on our part,’’ she said. “It’s something we’ve been considering for some time.’’