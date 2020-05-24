Project honors 142 Tucson High alumni who died in World War II

At well over 100 years old, Tucson High Magnet School is rich in tradition.
Known for its robust student body, athletics and performing arts programs, one group is now working to put the spotlight on the contributions of 142 alumni who were killed while serving in World War II.
The Badger Foundation, a philanthropic organization that provides scholarships for Tucson High graduates and supports the high school, is spearheading the project. Jerry Strutz, chairman of the Badger Foundation, says it was time to honor the sacrifices of the 142 men.
The plan is to honor each of the fallen service members in a special section of the Badgers' Hall of Champions, a brick walkway with approximately 2,300 bricks. Currently about 600 of them are engraved.
The list of honorees in this project includes several sets of brothers who died in the war, like Pharmacy Mate Third Class John Ellis Hardy, 21, and his younger brother Pfc. George Albert Hardy, 19. The younger Hardy enlisted after the death of his brother. George Hardy's obituary indicated he was survived by his parents, seven sisters and three brothers.
There was Sgt. William H. Boykin, who was only 22 when he was killed in action in the Philippines. Not long before his death, he had visited an Australian photographer with another soldier from New York, Delmo Franchi. The photographer was asked to send the photos to the men's parents, but he switched the pictures. Before the mix-up was fixed, both men had died.
Lt. Robert Clyne married Ann Daly on Nov. 21, 1942, at St. Philip's in the Hills. Weeks later, on Jan. 6, 1943, he died in a plane crash with 10 other fliers.
Capt. Richard Carlisle graduated from Tucson High School and went to the University of Arizona and was active in the ROTC. He was promoted to captain in July 1942 and was reported missing in action after an operational flight over enemy lines from Cairo on Aug. 23, 1942.
Seventeen-year-old James Randolph Van Horn was the sole Tucsonan who died aboard the USS Arizona during the Japanese attach on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
There is another Van Horn on the list, James Byron Van Horn. They are not believed to be related.
Lt. Peter Hamlin Waid was married to Prudence Myrland in August 1942. He died in January 1944, and his son, Peter, was born the following May in New York.
Peter Hamlin Waid II talked about his father recently. The elder Waid was adopted by a Wall Street lawyer. He had allergies and problems breathing so he was sent to Tucson to the Fenster Ranch School. He then went to Tucson High and the University of Arizona before joining the Army Air Corps. He died in an airplane crash during a World War II training exercise in Lubbock, Texas.
The younger Waid said he and his mother came back to Tucson when he was 3 months old. They lived with his great-grandmother, his grandmother and two tenants in a two-bedroom, one-bath house and a converted garage. Times were tight and even harder for a recent widow with a new baby.
"I don't think my mother ever recovered from his death," Waid said.
The younger Waid joined the U.S. Navy. He says he has a grandson who looks identical to the elder Peter Waid.
In an effort to honor these men and others who died in World War II, the Badger Foundation is accepting donations toward 142 engraved bricks to be placed in the Hall of Champions.
In a second phase, the foundation would like to include bricks for any alumni who served in the war. There is also a section for military veteran alums, living or dead.
Bricks are available for a $150 donation to the foundation. Money from the sale of the bricks will go to the Badger Foundation Endowment Fund. The interest from that fund last year supplied the $22,000 in scholarships given by the foundation.
THE FALLEN
1 Lt. Conwalt Frederick Ahrens
Lt. Paul Kring Allen
Pvt. Candido S. Aros
Torpedoman/1c Lester Leroy Baker
Pfc. John R. Banuelos
Pvt. Bobby J. Barker
Lt. Richard Ambler Beck
S/Sgt. Fernando Belis
1 Lt. John J. Bickley
Pvt. Robert Patrick Bickley
1 Lt. Vernon (Ted) Bland
Ens. William Blythe Bogle
Pfc. James Lee Bow
Pvt. Clark (Jimmie) Boyer
S/Sgt William H. Boykin
1 Lt. Ted Brannon
Pilot Officer Robert Burlinson
Pfc Carlos Y. Burruel
Capt. Richard William Carlisle
Lt. JG John Bliss Chandler
Pfc. Ramon Chaparro
Flight Officer James Clement
1 Lt. Robert Clyne
Cpl. William C. Cocio
Cadet Charles Willis Collier
Sgt. Gustavo E. Contreras
Radio Tech/2c Herbert Curtis
Lt. JG Charles D’Autremont
Sgt. Harold Drummond
Cpl. Chester Robert Ebeling
2 Lt. Bruce G. Ellis Jr.
T/Sgt. Irvin E. Ellis
Sgt. Edward H. Ferguson
T/Sgt. Damon S. Figueroa
Seaman/2c Frederick Figueroa
Sgt. Robert John Friedman
2 Lt. Aloysius (Al) Geis
Pfc. Dord Gibson
Seaman/1c William Grabe Jr.
Lt. JG Robert William Gunason
Ens. Charles A. Hallett
Pfc. George Albert Hardy
Pharmacy Mate/3c John Ellis Hardy
Mach Mate/1c William Hart
S/Sgt. George Henderson
S/Sgt. Stanley R. Heslington
Pharmacy Mate/1c John Hildebrand
Pvt. Donald Lewis Hoag
Radio Tech Curtis Huff Jr.
Flight Officer Robert Huff
Cpl. Louis J. Itule
Pfc Milton W. Johnston
Ens. Earl Fowler Jones
Pfc. Elmer H. Jones
2 Lt. John Montieth Jones
Pvt. George Benton Kelley
Pvc. Frank Henry Kempf
Maj. Kenneth Alspaugh King
2 Lt. Wesley Arthur Kleinkauf
2 Lt. Blair Blythe Knudson
1 Lt. Kenneth L. Koebel
Pst. Carl Herman Krauch
Capt. William A. Kromer
1 Lt. Russell C. Landry
S/Sgt. John Harold Larson
1 Lt. William Pearson Leisenring
Lt. Hervey William Lowell
S/Sgt. Louis L. Lulley
Flight Officer Juan Madero Jr.
Cpl. Robert Edwin Manning
Pfc. Arnold G. Mariscal
Lt. Kenneth Allan Marquis
Pvt. Frank O. Martinez
MM/2c Albert Charles Mast
1 Lt. Lindsay L. McCall
2 Lt. Elwood Ray McClendon
Lt. Cm. Thomas P. McGrath
Pfc. Danny Gene McKinney
Pvt. Gilo Mejias
Pfc. Robert G. Menzie
Cpl. Cornelius S. Moore
Cpl. Henry M. Moreno
Maj. Henry M. Morrow
S/Sgt. James Herbert Nabours
Pfc. Marvin Lester Nacho
Sgt. John Arthur Noble
1 Lt. Jose V. Ortega Jr.
Seaman/2c Rufus Miller Overstreet Jr.
Pvt. Robert M. Pacheco
Sgt. Henry C. Parmer
AppSm Carroll P. Parrish
Radar Mate/2c Irving Paul
Pfc. Gerry Peirce Jr.
Cpl. Richard S. Peyron
Sgt. John (Jack) A. Ramsey
Sgt. Miguel A. Reyes
Pfc. Valjean H. Rich
Pvc. James Edward Riegel
T/Sgt. Alfred G. Riesgo
S/Sgt. Tony R. Rios
Pvt. Russell Roby
Pvt. Frank P. Romero
Pvt. Theodore M. Rosovich
Pvt. Robert Rubio
Pfc. George D. Ruff
Sgt. William Griffin Sales
Pfc. John Williford Savage
2 Lt. Donald F. Schultz
1 Lt. Herman John Schulze
Pvt. Francis Brooks Seeley
Sgt. John Edward Sewell
Sgt. Seymour Edison Sonkin
1 Lt. Charles Lincoln Sortomme
Bruce Spaulding
1 Lt., John David Sprinkle
1 Lt. William Frederick Squire
Lt. Harold (Hal) Stewart
1 Lt. Phillips D. Terry
Lt. Thomas B. Throssell
2 Lt. Edward Clinton Tully
Pvt. Jesus Badilla Valenzuela
Lt. James Byron Van Horn Jr.
AP SM James Randolph Van Horn*
T/5 Raul F. Vasquez
Pfc. Robert C. Vega
S/Sgt. Fernando Veliz
Capt. Calvin Keefhaver Vermillion
1 Lt. Philip Ernest Villaescusa
Lt. Peter Hamlin Waid
RT/1c Jack Wall
Pfc. Leroy H. Webb
S/Sgt. Leonard Sigurd Werner
1 Lt. Eugene Eblen White
Cpl. Francis F. Whitney
2 Lt. Robert E. Wick
Sgt. Oscar (Rusty) B. Wilbanks
Cpl. Larry K. Williams
2 Lt. Warren E. A. Young
2 Lt. Reno D. Zambonini
1 Lt. Arthur MacIver Zipse
Missing in Action
Lt. George J. Mattan
Sgt. Mike Reyes
--
*The only Tucsonan entombed in the USS Arizona.
Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com
