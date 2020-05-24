Project honors 142 Tucson High alumni who died in World War II

Lt. Robert Clyne married Ann Daly on Nov. 21, 1942, at St. Philip's in the Hills. Weeks later, on Jan. 6, 1943, he died in a plane crash with 10 other fliers.

Capt. Richard Carlisle graduated from Tucson High School and went to the University of Arizona and was active in the ROTC. He was promoted to captain in July 1942 and was reported missing in action after an operational flight over enemy lines from Cairo on Aug. 23, 1942.

Seventeen-year-old James Randolph Van Horn was the sole Tucsonan who died aboard the USS Arizona during the Japanese attach on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

There is another Van Horn on the list, James Byron Van Horn. They are not believed to be related.

Lt. Peter Hamlin Waid was married to Prudence Myrland in August 1942. He died in January 1944, and his son, Peter, was born the following May in New York.

Peter Hamlin Waid II talked about his father recently. The elder Waid was adopted by a Wall Street lawyer. He had allergies and problems breathing so he was sent to Tucson to the Fenster Ranch School. He then went to Tucson High and the University of Arizona before joining the Army Air Corps. He died in an airplane crash during a World War II training exercise in Lubbock, Texas.