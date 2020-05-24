You are the owner of this article.
Project honors 142 Tucson High alumni who died in World War II

At well over 100 years old, Tucson High Magnet School is rich in tradition. 

Known for its robust student body, athletics and performing arts programs, one group is now working to put the spotlight on the contributions of 142 alumni who were killed while serving in World War II.

The Badger Foundation, a philanthropic organization that provides scholarships for Tucson High graduates and supports the high school, is spearheading the project. Jerry Strutz, chairman of the Badger Foundation, says it was time to honor the sacrifices of the 142 men.

The plan is to honor each of the fallen service members in a special section of the Badgers' Hall of Champions, a brick walkway with approximately 2,300 bricks. Currently about 600 of them are engraved.

The list of honorees in this project includes several sets of brothers who died in the war, like Pharmacy Mate Third Class John Ellis Hardy, 21, and his younger brother Pfc. George Albert Hardy, 19. The younger Hardy enlisted after the death of his brother. George Hardy's obituary indicated he was survived by his parents, seven sisters and three brothers.

Sgt. William H. Boykin

There was Sgt. William H. Boykin, who was only 22 when he was killed in action in the Philippines. Not long before his death, he had visited an Australian photographer with another soldier from New York, Delmo Franchi. The photographer was asked to send the photos to the men's parents, but he switched the pictures. Before the mix-up was fixed, both men had died.

Lt. Robert Clyne married Ann Daly on Nov. 21, 1942, at St. Philip's in the Hills. Weeks later, on Jan. 6, 1943, he died in a plane crash with 10 other fliers.

Capt. Richard William Carlisle

Capt. Richard Carlisle graduated from Tucson High School and went to the University of Arizona and was active in the ROTC. He was promoted to captain in July 1942 and was reported missing in action after an operational flight over enemy lines from Cairo on Aug. 23, 1942.

Seventeen-year-old James Randolph Van Horn was the sole Tucsonan who died aboard the USS Arizona during the Japanese attach on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

There is another Van Horn on the list, James Byron Van Horn. They are not believed to be related.

Lt. Peter Hamlin Waid was married to Prudence Myrland in August 1942. He died in January 1944, and his son, Peter, was born the following May in New York.

Peter Hamlin Waid II talked about his father recently. The elder Waid was adopted by a Wall Street lawyer. He had allergies and problems breathing so he was sent to Tucson to the Fenster Ranch School. He then went to Tucson High and the University of Arizona before joining the Army Air Corps. He died in an airplane crash during a World War II training exercise in Lubbock, Texas.

The younger Waid said he and his mother came back to Tucson when he was 3 months old. They lived with his great-grandmother, his grandmother and two tenants in a two-bedroom, one-bath house and a converted garage. Times were tight and even harder for a recent widow with a new baby.

"I don't think my mother ever recovered from his death," Waid said.

The younger Waid joined the U.S. Navy. He says he has a grandson who looks identical to the elder Peter Waid.

In an effort to honor these men and others who died in World War II, the Badger Foundation is accepting donations toward 142 engraved bricks to be placed in the Hall of Champions.

In a second phase, the foundation would like to include bricks for any alumni who served in the war. There is also a section for military veteran alums, living or dead. 

Bricks are available for a $150 donation to the foundation. Money from the sale of the bricks will go to the Badger Foundation Endowment Fund. The interest from that fund last year supplied the $22,000 in scholarships given by the foundation.

THE FALLEN

1 Lt. Conwalt Frederick Ahrens

Lt. Paul Kring Allen

Pvt. Candido S. Aros

Torpedoman/1c Lester Leroy Baker

Pfc. John R. Banuelos

Pvt. Bobby J. Barker

Lt. Richard Ambler Beck

S/Sgt. Fernando Belis

1 Lt. John J. Bickley

Pvt. Robert Patrick Bickley

1 Lt. Vernon (Ted) Bland

Ens. William Blythe Bogle

Pfc. James Lee Bow

Pvt. Clark (Jimmie) Boyer

S/Sgt William H. Boykin

1 Lt. Ted Brannon

Pilot Officer Robert Burlinson

Pfc Carlos Y. Burruel

Capt. Richard William Carlisle

Lt. JG John Bliss Chandler

Pfc. Ramon Chaparro

Flight Officer James Clement

1 Lt. Robert Clyne

Cpl. William C. Cocio

Cadet Charles Willis Collier

Sgt. Gustavo E. Contreras

Radio Tech/2c Herbert Curtis

Lt. JG Charles D’Autremont

Sgt. Harold Drummond

Cpl. Chester Robert Ebeling

2 Lt. Bruce G. Ellis Jr.

T/Sgt. Irvin E. Ellis

Sgt. Edward H. Ferguson

T/Sgt. Damon S. Figueroa

Seaman/2c Frederick Figueroa

Sgt. Robert John Friedman

2 Lt. Aloysius (Al) Geis

Pfc. Dord Gibson

Seaman/1c William Grabe Jr.

Lt. JG Robert William Gunason

Ens. Charles A. Hallett

Pfc. George Albert Hardy

Pharmacy Mate/3c John Ellis Hardy

Mach Mate/1c William Hart

S/Sgt. George Henderson

S/Sgt. Stanley R. Heslington

Pharmacy Mate/1c John Hildebrand

Pvt. Donald Lewis Hoag

Radio Tech Curtis Huff Jr.

Flight Officer Robert Huff

Cpl. Louis J. Itule

Pfc Milton W. Johnston

Ens. Earl Fowler Jones

Pfc. Elmer H. Jones

2 Lt. John Montieth Jones

Pvt. George Benton Kelley

Pvc. Frank Henry Kempf

Maj. Kenneth Alspaugh King

2 Lt. Wesley Arthur Kleinkauf

2 Lt. Blair Blythe Knudson

1 Lt. Kenneth L. Koebel

Pst. Carl Herman Krauch

Capt. William A. Kromer

1 Lt. Russell C. Landry

S/Sgt. John Harold Larson

1 Lt. William Pearson Leisenring

Lt. Hervey William Lowell

S/Sgt. Louis L. Lulley

Flight Officer Juan Madero Jr.

Cpl. Robert Edwin Manning

Pfc. Arnold G. Mariscal

Lt. Kenneth Allan Marquis

Pvt. Frank O. Martinez

MM/2c Albert Charles Mast

1 Lt. Lindsay L. McCall

2 Lt. Elwood Ray McClendon

Lt. Cm. Thomas P. McGrath

Pfc. Danny Gene McKinney

Pvt. Gilo Mejias

Pfc. Robert G. Menzie

Cpl. Cornelius S. Moore

Cpl. Henry M. Moreno

Maj. Henry M. Morrow

S/Sgt. James Herbert Nabours

Pfc. Marvin Lester Nacho

Sgt. John Arthur Noble

1 Lt. Jose V. Ortega Jr.

Seaman/2c Rufus Miller Overstreet Jr.

Pvt. Robert M. Pacheco

Sgt. Henry C. Parmer

AppSm Carroll P. Parrish

Radar Mate/2c Irving Paul

Pfc. Gerry Peirce Jr.

Cpl. Richard S. Peyron

Sgt. John (Jack) A. Ramsey

Sgt. Miguel A. Reyes

Pfc. Valjean H. Rich

Pvc. James Edward Riegel

T/Sgt. Alfred G. Riesgo

S/Sgt. Tony R. Rios

Pvt. Russell Roby

Pvt. Frank P. Romero

Pvt. Theodore M. Rosovich

Pvt. Robert Rubio

Pfc. George D. Ruff

Sgt. William Griffin Sales

Pfc. John Williford Savage

2 Lt. Donald F. Schultz

1 Lt. Herman John Schulze

Pvt. Francis Brooks Seeley

Sgt. John Edward Sewell

Sgt. Seymour Edison Sonkin

1 Lt. Charles Lincoln Sortomme

Bruce Spaulding

1 Lt., John David Sprinkle

1 Lt. William Frederick Squire

Lt. Harold (Hal) Stewart

1 Lt. Phillips D. Terry

Lt. Thomas B. Throssell

2 Lt. Edward Clinton Tully

Pvt. Jesus Badilla Valenzuela

Lt. James Byron Van Horn Jr.

AP SM James Randolph Van Horn*

T/5 Raul F. Vasquez

Pfc. Robert C. Vega

S/Sgt. Fernando Veliz

Capt. Calvin Keefhaver Vermillion

1 Lt. Philip Ernest Villaescusa

Lt. Peter Hamlin Waid

RT/1c Jack Wall

Pfc. Leroy H. Webb

S/Sgt. Leonard Sigurd Werner

1 Lt. Eugene Eblen White

Cpl. Francis F. Whitney

2 Lt. Robert E. Wick

Sgt. Oscar (Rusty) B. Wilbanks

Cpl. Larry K. Williams

2 Lt. Warren E. A. Young

2 Lt. Reno D. Zambonini

1 Lt. Arthur MacIver Zipse

Missing in Action

Lt. George J. Mattan

Sgt. Mike Reyes

--

*The only Tucsonan entombed in the USS Arizona.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

Donate to the Badger Foundation

For information on donating to the project, call or email Jerry Strutz at 390-9911 or jstrutz1@cox.net for information.

Share your story

The Arizona Daily Star would like to hear from the relatives of these heroes. Do you have a photo you can share? We'll create a gallery of photos and stories from our readers.

Email Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com with Badger Foundation Project in the subject line.

