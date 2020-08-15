Protesters: AZ's San Pedro River 'falling under the knife' of border wall construction

Nearly three-dozen protesters stood in the sandy bed of the San Pedro River on Friday and urged federal officials to stop construction of a 30-foot tall border wall across the river.

The San Pedro, one of the last free-flowing rivers in the Southwest, is cherished by local residents, bird watchers, and other nature enthusiasts. About six weeks ago, contractors started digging trenches and installing the concrete foundation for a wall of 30-foot tall steel bollards filled with concrete where the river flows north from Mexico.

"We are angry to see our cherished San Pedro River now falling under the knife of this administration," said Meggen Connolley, a Bisbee resident.

"We stand here today to let everyone know that the people living next to the border do not want this border wall," she said over the sound of construction workers on the western side of the river.

When the project is completed, swing gates under the wall will be installed to allow water to flow during heavy rains. The project also includes a vehicle bridge to help Border Patrol agents quickly cross .