Arizona Game and Fish Department

Wildlife officials are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest in connection with an incident that left a javelina caught in an illegal leg-hold trap by its snout and foot.

The javelina was caught in the trap for two weeks, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. 

The javelina was first spotted on Oct. 21 near West Speedway and North Greasewood Road, but couldn't be captured until Tuesday, despite multiple attempts. 

The javelina was taken to the Tucson Wildlife Center and was euthanized due to its injuries. 

"This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for the state’s most precious resource, its wildlife," Regional Supervisor Raul Vega said in a news release. "In addition, this was an especially cruel act. The javelina suffered terribly."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Game and Fish at 800-352-0700, referencing OGT #19-003832. Anonymous tips are accepted.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This news comes weeks after a javelina was killed in the same area, near West Anklam and South Greasewood roads.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.