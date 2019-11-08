Wildlife officials are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest in connection with an incident that left a javelina caught in an illegal leg-hold trap by its snout and foot.
The javelina was caught in the trap for two weeks, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
The javelina was first spotted on Oct. 21 near West Speedway and North Greasewood Road, but couldn't be captured until Tuesday, despite multiple attempts.
The javelina was taken to the Tucson Wildlife Center and was euthanized due to its injuries.
"This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for the state’s most precious resource, its wildlife," Regional Supervisor Raul Vega said in a news release. "In addition, this was an especially cruel act. The javelina suffered terribly."
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Game and Fish at 800-352-0700, referencing OGT #19-003832. Anonymous tips are accepted.
This news comes weeks after a javelina was killed in the same area, near West Anklam and South Greasewood roads.
AZGFD offering up to $1,500 reward for info leading to an arrest in case of javelina caught by its snout & foot for two weeks in an illegal legal hold trap. Euthanized after capture due to injuries. First seen 10/21 near Greasewood and Speedway. Call 800-352-0700 re: #19-003832. pic.twitter.com/82suOksPax— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) November 7, 2019