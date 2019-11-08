Wildlife officials are offering up to a $1,150 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with the shooting of a hawk with an arrow.
The Harris hawk with an arrow through its body was reported to the Arizona Game and Fish Department on Oct. 28 after it was seen near Sierrita Mountain Road in the Three Points area.
The Arizona Raptor Center was able to recover the hawk on Monday and took it to Phoenix for treatment.
"This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for the state’s most precious resource, its wildlife," Regional Supervisor Raul Vega said in a news release. "In addition to being against state law, this is a violation of the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Maximum penalties are up to six months in prison and a $15,000 fine."
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Game and Fish at 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #19-C10176. You can remain anonymous.
