Road Runner: Sun Tran rolls out its first electric, zero-emissions bus

Sun Tran’s first electric bus was put into service Sunday in an effort to help curb harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

It’ll provide riders with easier accessibility, a quieter ride and thus more comfortable trips while traveling around Tucson, Sun Tran said.

“Electric buses offer many benefits, including reducing pollution that disproportionately affects low-income families and contributes to the formation of ground-level ozone,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero in a video announcing the new bus.

The Environmental Protection Agency says nearly 30% of greenhouse gas emissions come from the transportation sector, which is the largest portion of emissions, according to the EPA’s most recent statistics.

The bus was produced by California-based manufacturer Gillig and will be in service for at least the next year as part of a pilot program.

Sun Tran said the electric bus will be used on various routes to test its performance in the transit system and in Arizona’s climate.

In August, Sun Tran announced the Federal Transit Administration had awarded it $2.6 million, which included funding for worker training to be able to care for the new technology and perform maintenance on the vehicles.