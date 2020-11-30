Ronald McDonald House Charities: Providing care and support

“I had no idea that a cleft palate was life threatening,” Scott Matlick of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Southern Arizona told me when we met to talk about the people that the nonprofit helps.
He told me about August, a baby born with cleft palate who was had trouble feeding and breathing. His mother, Zoe, had been able to stay at Ronald McDonald House while August was in the hospital. She valued having people there for her when she came back to the house to eat, sleep and shower. “Some days August would not be doing well, and having supportive people there was invaluable,” Scott shared.
It is clear that Scott loves what Ronald McDonald House Charities does for the Southern Arizona community. He told me about the fundraising event where elementary schools collected pop tabs to raise money for families for the nonprofit. He remembers when the elementary school from the small community of Morenci — where Zoe is from — won.
This year, Zoe returned with a new baby who had different medical needs. Because of COVID-19, the Ronald McDonald House was closed. But funders stepped up to the challenge and enabled the nonprofit to put Zoe in a hotel. The house is open again, but volunteers cannot come in to make food like they used to. Instead they provide guests with gift cards —especially ones to local restaurants so they can support local businesses whenever possible. This is one of their biggest needs right now —gift cards to restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations.
August made it through the medical treatments and is thriving. The new baby is also doing well. And while it is the medical treatments that saved their lives, it was the Ronald McDonald House community that provided mom with solace, support and caring during a scary, heart-wrenching time.
You can send donations to:
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona
2155 E Allen Rd, Tucson, AZ 85719
Or donate online: rmhctucson.org
RMHC SoAz Mission:
“To nurture the health and well-being of children and their families.”
Nikki J. Hunt is Director of Development for Southern Arizona Legal Aid Inc.
