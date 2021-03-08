School choice helps essential workers provide care to our community

James and Amanda Padilla are both registered nurses who work to serve our community.

At the beginning of the pandemic, they both worked alternating shifts in the ER while they coordinated taking their children, ages 9, 10 and 13, to school while also balancing home life. When schools shut down last March, and learning shifted to the home, Amanda was forced to quit her job to take care of their kids.

Their kids finished last school year virtually and, like most kids, they struggled with the virtual model and were anxious to get back to in-person at Faith Community Academy.

The summer brought new challenges to the family as James’ father contracted COVID-19 and passed away. During this time, Amanda transitioned to another field of nursing to be active in serving in her profession.

With the chaos of the end of the school year, the loss of a family member, and a new job, Amanda was relieved when school opened in August.

“Going back to school gave us such peace of mind since we had to work. It looked different with all the mitigation strategies the school implemented, but that’s OK. The kids needed in-person school for their mental health and their ability to function,” she said.