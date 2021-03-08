School choice helps essential workers provide care to our community

James and Amanda Padilla are both registered nurses who work to serve our community.
At the beginning of the pandemic, they both worked alternating shifts in the ER while they coordinated taking their children, ages 9, 10 and 13, to school while also balancing home life. When schools shut down last March, and learning shifted to the home, Amanda was forced to quit her job to take care of their kids.
Their kids finished last school year virtually and, like most kids, they struggled with the virtual model and were anxious to get back to in-person at Faith Community Academy.
The summer brought new challenges to the family as James’ father contracted COVID-19 and passed away. During this time, Amanda transitioned to another field of nursing to be active in serving in her profession.
With the chaos of the end of the school year, the loss of a family member, and a new job, Amanda was relieved when school opened in August.
“Going back to school gave us such peace of mind since we had to work. It looked different with all the mitigation strategies the school implemented, but that’s OK. The kids needed in-person school for their mental health and their ability to function,” she said.
When asked about the cost for her children to attend private school, Amanda says, “With the tax credit program in Arizona, there is always a way to make private school possible.”
With family support and scholarships, sending the boys back to school meant she could go back to work.
Amanda shares, “James is constantly getting called in for overtime shifts. I’m thankful for school choice because it lets us do what we are designed to do in health care — take care of others.”
James, Amanda and their family are just one example of many that rely on tax credit scholarships so that they can do their part in our community.
At Faith Community Academy, more than 85% of our families depend on the tax credit program giving them a choice in the education their child receives.
To learn more, go to www.fcatucson.org.